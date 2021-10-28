RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Down 2.3%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 4,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 81,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KUT shares. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.10 million and a P/E ratio of -27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

