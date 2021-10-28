Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $44 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REGN opened at $589.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

