Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $17,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,162,000 after buying an additional 172,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after buying an additional 132,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $105.01 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

