Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.23

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 12158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Relx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $380,096,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth $148,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.