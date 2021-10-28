Ren (REN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $102.31 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,664,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

