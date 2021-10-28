Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 128,167 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,167 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 438,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65,061 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.