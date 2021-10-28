renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Billion

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $60,338.03 or 0.99739170 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $38.27 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00209664 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00099397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,438 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

