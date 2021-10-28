Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Up 6.2%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.78. Approximately 5,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,095,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.31.
Several research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.
The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
