Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,009 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Repay worth $32,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Repay by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

