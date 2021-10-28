Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $271.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.42 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

