Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.860-$2.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $655 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.61 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $271.04 on Thursday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.10.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

