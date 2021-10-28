REPO Hits Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, REPO has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00096415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,934.69 or 0.99746207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.53 or 0.07075707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022351 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.