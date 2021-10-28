Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.18

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

