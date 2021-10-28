Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. Republic Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.100-$4.130 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.74.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,331. Republic Services has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

