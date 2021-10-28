Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Assurant, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Assurant in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.34.

Shares of AIZ opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.28. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant has a 12-month low of $118.58 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth $177,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

