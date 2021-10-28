Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Endeavor Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.31.

EDR opened at 27.13 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of 25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

