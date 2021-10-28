Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

UAA opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

