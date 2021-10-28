Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Topaz Energy (TPZEF)

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS: TPZEF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$21.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPZEF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

