Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS: SKFRY) recently:
- 10/27/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 10/27/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/27/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/8/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “
- 9/29/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/23/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 9/22/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “
- 9/3/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 34,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.