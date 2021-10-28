Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS: SKFRY) recently:

10/27/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/27/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

9/29/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/23/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/22/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

9/3/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 34,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

