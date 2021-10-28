Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Unite Group (UTG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Unite Group (LON: UTG):

10/26/2021 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – The Unite Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on the stock.

UTG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,346. The Unite Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805 ($10.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 52.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,164.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,928.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.