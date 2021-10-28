Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Unite Group (UTG)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Unite Group (LON: UTG):

  • 10/26/2021 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on the stock.
  • 10/14/2021 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.
  • 10/11/2021 – The Unite Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock.
  • 10/8/2021 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on the stock.

UTG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,346. The Unite Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805 ($10.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 52.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,164.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,928.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

