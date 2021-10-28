Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vinci (VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2021 – Vinci had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/25/2021 – Vinci had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/21/2021 – Vinci had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2021 – Vinci had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/6/2021 – Vinci had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/5/2021 – Vinci had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/20/2021 – Vinci had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/9/2021 – Vinci had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

VCISY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 38,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci Sa has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Sa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Sa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.