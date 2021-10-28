Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Down 1.9%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.30). 12,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 218,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.35 ($0.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £252.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.83.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

