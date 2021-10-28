Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 11,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 21,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

