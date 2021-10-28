Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.33.

TSE:QSR opened at C$69.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$22.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.33. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$67.77 and a one year high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

