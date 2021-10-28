Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.33.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$69.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.33. The stock has a market cap of C$22.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.46%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

