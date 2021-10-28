Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.33.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$69.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.77 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

