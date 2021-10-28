Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will earn $3.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.33.

TSE:QSR opened at C$69.92 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.77 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The stock has a market cap of C$22.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$79.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.46%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

