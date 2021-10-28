Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

RHM has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

Rheinmetall stock traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €83.94 ($98.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.08.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

