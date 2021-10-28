Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.11. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 7,402 shares traded.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

RBBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 683,111 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 424,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $780.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

