Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.11. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 7,402 shares traded.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.
RBBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $780.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
