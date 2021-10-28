RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Posts Earnings Results

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%.

NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 1,976,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,710. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of RiceBran Technologies worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.