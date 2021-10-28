Rigel Finance Reaches Market Cap of $18,189.69 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $18,189.69 and $37.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.33 or 0.00007171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00069505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,625.57 or 1.00365493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.09 or 0.06992976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

