Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

RIO traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $64.19. 261,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,900. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

