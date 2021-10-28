Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$507.58 million.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA opened at C$83.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$64.17 and a 12 month high of C$101.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$80.50.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.