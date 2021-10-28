Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.
Robert Half International has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
NYSE:RHI traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 583,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,313. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.
In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
