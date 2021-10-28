Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Robert Half International has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE:RHI traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 583,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,313. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.