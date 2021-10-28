Robert W. Baird Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $125.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

