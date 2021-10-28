Robotti Robert Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Robotti Robert grew its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International makes up approximately 2.1% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.26% of GrafTech International worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 6,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,694. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

