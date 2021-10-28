Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.49

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$62.49 and traded as low as C$59.52. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.00, with a volume of 14,805 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

