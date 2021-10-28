Rosenblatt Securities Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $197.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $194.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.
CME has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.
NASDAQ CME traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $217.45. 29,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,694. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.
In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
