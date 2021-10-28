Rosenblatt Securities Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $197.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $194.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $217.45. 29,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,694. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

