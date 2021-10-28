Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:META)

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 13,553% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 call options.

META stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

