Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170,080 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.21% of Citizens Financial Group worth $237,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of CFG opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

