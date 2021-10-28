Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,632,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.29% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $391,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

