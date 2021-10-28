Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,057,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,482 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of General Mills worth $247,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.