Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,890 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of S&P Global worth $373,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $462.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $470.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

