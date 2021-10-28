Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 240.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $336,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.21.

SHW stock opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $321.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.42. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,538 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

