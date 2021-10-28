Royal Bank of Canada Has $250.42 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of Capital One Financial worth $250,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.