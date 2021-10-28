Royal Bank of Canada Has $389.40 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.51% of CME Group worth $389,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,755. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.06 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

