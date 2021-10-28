Royal Bank of Canada Has $394.67 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of Stryker worth $394,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $268.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.80 and its 200-day moving average is $261.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.