Royal Bank of Canada Increases Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $77.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

MAS opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

