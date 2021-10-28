Royal Bank of Canada Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $262.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NSC. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.57.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.37. 18,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,998. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

