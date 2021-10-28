Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.45% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $270,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $430.07 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

